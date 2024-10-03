Haryana's Political Wave: Congress Gains Momentum Ahead of Assembly Elections

With Haryana's Assembly elections imminent, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, has asserted a burgeoning wave of support for the Congress party across the state. Hooda, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as a lack of initiative in state development.

As campaigning intensifies, Hooda stated, "There is a wave in support of Congress across the state. Thirty-six fraternities will decide that Congress will form the next government in Haryana. Dalits are with Congress, which is the real party for them." Hooda's comments come as political parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are in the final stages of rallying voter support ahead of the elections scheduled for October 5.

Particularly contentious is the region of Nuh, which recently witnessed significant unrest due to riots in July-August 2023. Aftab Ahmed, the Congress candidate for Nuh, who secured the seat in the 2019 elections, faces off against BJP's Sanjay Singh, a candidate with a victorious record in the Sohna elections. Voting will cover all 90 Assembly constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM, with counting set for October 8. Reflecting on the previous election cycle, BJP had captured 40 seats, forming a coalition with the JJP, which won 10, while Congress secured 31 seats.

