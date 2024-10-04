Melania Trump's Bold Stand: A Testament to Women's Rights

Melania Trump, the spouse of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, unequivocally declared in a video her support for women's 'individual freedom,' signaling a potential divergence from her husband's stance on abortion rights.

Her comments emerge as Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance strive to moderate the Republican stance on abortion, a significant challenge in courting female voters for the upcoming election on November 5. Melania's message, shared to promote her soon-to-be-released memoir, emphasized the non-negotiable nature of a woman's right to choose.

In her book excerpt shared by The Guardian, Melania articulated her belief in the fundamental right to liberty, advocating for the authority of women over their bodies. Although the Trump campaign has yet to respond, his previous actions, such as appointing Supreme Court justices instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade, contrast with the former First Lady's assertive pro-choice viewpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)