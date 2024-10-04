Left Menu

Melania Trump's Bold Stand: A Testament to Women's Rights

Melania Trump, wife of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, has taken a firm stance on women's rights, specifically abortion, contradicting her husband's softer narrative. Her statements, shared ahead of her memoir release, highlight a belief in unwavering individual freedom. The Trump campaign has provided no comments yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 01:05 IST
Melania Trump, the spouse of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, unequivocally declared in a video her support for women's 'individual freedom,' signaling a potential divergence from her husband's stance on abortion rights.

Her comments emerge as Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance strive to moderate the Republican stance on abortion, a significant challenge in courting female voters for the upcoming election on November 5. Melania's message, shared to promote her soon-to-be-released memoir, emphasized the non-negotiable nature of a woman's right to choose.

In her book excerpt shared by The Guardian, Melania articulated her belief in the fundamental right to liberty, advocating for the authority of women over their bodies. Although the Trump campaign has yet to respond, his previous actions, such as appointing Supreme Court justices instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade, contrast with the former First Lady's assertive pro-choice viewpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

