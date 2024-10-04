Tragedy in Amethi: Dalit Family Massacre Stirs Political Storm

A brutal attack in Amethi has left a Dalit family dead, sparking political outrage and scrutiny over Uttar Pradesh's law enforcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contacted the victim's relatives, aligning his party with their grief.

Politicians from various parties, including BJP's Smriti Irani, expressed condolences. An investigation into a potential link with a complaint filed by the victims prior to their deaths is underway.

Amidst mounting political pressure, leaders demand accountability from the state's government for the chilling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)