Tragedy in Amethi: Dalit Family Massacre Stirs Political Storm
The shocking murder of a Dalit family in Amethi has elicited strong responses from political leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani, and Yogi Adityanath. The incident has intensified criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government's law and order situation, with police investigating potential links to a prior complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:52 IST
- India
A brutal attack in Amethi has left a Dalit family dead, sparking political outrage and scrutiny over Uttar Pradesh's law enforcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contacted the victim's relatives, aligning his party with their grief.
Politicians from various parties, including BJP's Smriti Irani, expressed condolences. An investigation into a potential link with a complaint filed by the victims prior to their deaths is underway.
Amidst mounting political pressure, leaders demand accountability from the state's government for the chilling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
