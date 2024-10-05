States Push Citizenship Vote Amendment Amidst Political Clash
In a controversial move, eight U.S. states are campaigning to amend their constitutions to prohibit noncitizens from voting in elections, even though the practice is already illegal. Critics argue this initiative is spearheaded by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to contest this presidential election if he faces defeat again on November 5.
These proposals target the swing states of North Carolina and Wisconsin as well as solid Republican territories like Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Proponents claim the amendments will address voter concerns over illegal immigration, citing minimal noncitizen presence on voter rolls as justification.
Analysts and advocates, however, assert the move is part of Trump's ongoing campaign to undermine public trust in the electoral process. Despite isolated localities permitting noncitizen voting in municipal elections, there is little evidence of widespread illegal voting, according to studies and election officials in several states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
