States Push Citizenship Vote Amendment Amidst Political Clash

Eight U.S. states propose amending state constitutions to explicitly prevent noncitizens from voting. This move, led by Trump and allies, is criticized as an attempt to contest the November 5 election if he loses. Critics argue it fosters unwarranted fears since noncitizen voting is already illegal in these states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:16 IST
In a controversial move, eight U.S. states are campaigning to amend their constitutions to prohibit noncitizens from voting in elections, even though the practice is already illegal. Critics argue this initiative is spearheaded by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to contest this presidential election if he faces defeat again on November 5.

These proposals target the swing states of North Carolina and Wisconsin as well as solid Republican territories like Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Proponents claim the amendments will address voter concerns over illegal immigration, citing minimal noncitizen presence on voter rolls as justification.

Analysts and advocates, however, assert the move is part of Trump's ongoing campaign to undermine public trust in the electoral process. Despite isolated localities permitting noncitizen voting in municipal elections, there is little evidence of widespread illegal voting, according to studies and election officials in several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

