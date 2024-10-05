Left Menu

Moldova's Election Turmoil: Russian-Backed Disruptions and EU Referendum Tensions

A senior police official has accused Russian-backed groups of attempting to disrupt Moldova's presidential election. The election, featuring a referendum on EU membership, faces interference from pro-Kremlin factions reportedly bribing voters to oppose it. Over 130,000 Moldovans were allegedly influenced through significant financial incentives.

A senior police official in Moldova has sounded the alarm over Russian-backed criminal groups aiming to disrupt the presidential election slated for October 20. These groups are allegedly attempting to take control of government buildings and destabilize the nation's political landscape.

With pro-European President Maia Sandu seeking reelection and a simultaneous referendum on Moldova's potential European Union membership, tensions are running high. Authorities claim that pro-Kremlin factions are bribing voters with cash to influence them to reject the EU plebiscite. Incidents of vandalism, deemed a precursor to more serious actions, have already occurred.

National Police Chief Viorel Cernauteanu disclosed that these acts of vandalism are financially motivated, with instances costing up to 5,000 euros. He further revealed that more than 130,000 Moldovans have been bribed to sway their votes, with $15 million reportedly transferred in September. The campaign is allegedly led by Ilan Shor, a fugitive pro-Russian businessman.

