Trump Campaigns Hard in Battleground North Carolina Amid Tight Race

Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for the fourth time in a month, underscoring the state's significance in the presidential race. Once considered a safe zone for the former president, North Carolina is now fiercely contested.

Trump's rally in Fayetteville resonated with military themes, notably his promise to revert Fort Liberty to its former name, Fort Bragg. Meanwhile, his comments dismissing President Biden's cautionary stance on potential Israeli actions against Iran drew significant attention.

Political tensions are rising as North Carolina, traditionally a Republican stronghold, presents an unexpectedly competitive landscape. Kamala Harris, stepping in for Biden, continues to rise in polls, suggesting a tight contest in key battleground states, including Georgia and Arizona.

