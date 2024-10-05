Trump's Return to Butler: Symbolic Rally After Near-Assassination

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is set to rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, one month after surviving an assassination attempt at the same location. His return aims to galvanize support ahead of the crucial November 5 election, with prominent figures like Elon Musk attending.

In a dramatic close call, a bullet narrowly missed Trump in Butler during the July 13 incident, resulting in heightened security measures at his rallies. Trailers now surround event venues to obstruct views, addressing previous security lapses that critics say inadequately protected the former president.

The Butler event comes amid efforts by Republican officials to bolster vote turnout in Pennsylvania. Trump's vice-presidential pick, Senator JD Vance, and affected families will be present. Trump's appearance seeks to reaffirm campaign momentum after previous security missteps sparked concerns and led to a Secret Service overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)