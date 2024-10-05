Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's 'Gogo Didi' Scheme Ahead of Polls
Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of the Jharkhand CM, criticized BJP's proposed 'Gogo Didi' scheme, terming it rhetoric ahead of assembly polls. She highlighted the BJP's history of unfulfilled promises and emphasized the empowerment efforts of the current state government for women.
In a sharp critique, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) proposed 'Gogo Didi' scheme, describing it as mere rhetoric in the run-up to the assembly elections. Her comments came during the Maiyan Samman Yatra rally in Ranchi's Tamar block.
Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accused the BJP of a track record of issuing empty promises. She cautioned attendees against filling forms for the new scheme, paralleling it with previous unfulfilled promises by the BJP, such as the supposed deposit of Rs 15 lakh and jobs creation pledges.
The JMM, through its Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, currently provides Rs 1,000 monthly financial aid to women. In contrast, the BJP's poll manifesto pledges Rs 2,100 under 'Gogo Didi'. Soren emphasized her government's initiatives to uplift women's self-help groups and volunteers across the state.
