Youth Congress Rally Halted Amidst Rising Women's Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh, along with 19 activists, was arrested in Indore on Saturday as they endeavored to conduct a rally. The protest aimed to voice concerns over the increasing crime rates against women in the state.

The arrest took place when Singh and the others attempted to organize a torch rally from the city Congress office to the Rajbara area without official permission. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena stated that the decision to prevent the rally was made to ensure the safety of individuals engaged in festival shopping in the busy Rajbara area.

Before being taken into preventive custody, Singh accused the ruling BJP government of stifling the Youth Congress's efforts to highlight the alarming rise in crimes such as rape. In anticipation of potential unrest, the police implemented barricades and set up significant security measures outside the Congress office from 4 p.m.

