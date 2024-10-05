Left Menu

Youth Congress Rally Halted Amidst Rising Women's Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh and 19 activists were detained while attempting to hold a rally in Indore to protest against rising crime against women. The police cited public safety concerns during the festival season for canceling the rally's permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:35 IST
Youth Congress Rally Halted Amidst Rising Women's Safety Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh, along with 19 activists, was arrested in Indore on Saturday as they endeavored to conduct a rally. The protest aimed to voice concerns over the increasing crime rates against women in the state.

The arrest took place when Singh and the others attempted to organize a torch rally from the city Congress office to the Rajbara area without official permission. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena stated that the decision to prevent the rally was made to ensure the safety of individuals engaged in festival shopping in the busy Rajbara area.

Before being taken into preventive custody, Singh accused the ruling BJP government of stifling the Youth Congress's efforts to highlight the alarming rise in crimes such as rape. In anticipation of potential unrest, the police implemented barricades and set up significant security measures outside the Congress office from 4 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024