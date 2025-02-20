Delhi Women Await Promised Financial Aid from New BJP Government

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi has called upon the newly installed BJP government, headed by Rekha Gupta, to stand by its electoral promise of granting Rs 2,500 monthly financial support to women in the capital city. This appeal comes amidst great anticipation following the recent assembly elections.

Congratulating Gupta on her appointment, Atishi highlighted that Gupta is now the fourth woman to assume the role of chief minister in Delhi. The AAP leader emphasized the significance of the BJP's vow, made by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gupta during the campaign, to bolster women's financial independence.

At a press event, Atishi advised the women of Delhi to link their bank accounts to their mobile phones to ensure they receive notifications of the expected deposit on March 8. She expressed hope that the BJP's new administration will approve the financial scheme in its inaugural Cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)