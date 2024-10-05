Left Menu

Debunking the 'One Nation, One Election' Misconception

Former President Ram Nath Kovind clarified that simultaneous elections have constitutional roots and cannot be deemed unconstitutional. The 'One Nation, One Election' concept aims to synchronize polls across all government tiers, supporting federalism and reducing election-related disruptions. A committee will address constitutional amendments for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:56 IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind addressed misconceptions surrounding the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, emphasizing its constitutional validity. During the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture, Kovind highlighted that the framers of the Constitution envisioned simultaneous polls, making claims of unconstitutionality unfounded.

Kovind announced that an 'implementation committee' will explore necessary constitutional amendments. Parliament will eventually decide on implementing the concept, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha, state assembly, and local body elections, promoting a synchronized five-year governance cycle across all tiers.

Despite some opposition, Kovind noted significant institutional support, including endorsements from 32 political parties and historical precedence in initial election cycles. He argued that streamlined elections could mitigate disruptions in governance, reduce use of unaccounted money, and enhance ease of business. The initiative has been approved by the Union Cabinet following recommendations from the Kovind-led committee, proposing synchronized polls as an initial step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

