Left Menu

Anvar Unveils Democratic Movement of Kerala Amid Political Uncertainty

P V Anvar announced the launch of the Democratic Movement of Kerala, a social collective, amidst unresolved technicalities surrounding a political party formation. The initiative aims to galvanize secular supporters. Anvar criticizes the CPI(M) for its inability to retain voter support, and other political entities watch cautiously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:06 IST
Anvar Unveils Democratic Movement of Kerala Amid Political Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move amidst political uncertainty, dissident MLA P V Anvar is set to unveil a new social collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), at a public gathering in Manjeri. The announcement comes amid legal and technical hurdles in forming a new political party, according to Anvar.

Anvar's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, where he met with leaders of the ruling DMK, has sparked speculations about potential political strategies. He has emphatically stated his intention to collaborate with like-minded individuals. The new initiative is expected to attract widespread support from secular communities.

Amidst criticism of Kerala's ruling Left party, Anvar alleges the CPI(M)'s decline mirrors West Bengal's political landscape. The opposition's reactions are mixed, with the Indian Union Muslim League awaiting clarification on Anvar's political stance, while the LDF remains undeterred by the potential competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024