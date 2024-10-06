Anvar Unveils Democratic Movement of Kerala Amid Political Uncertainty
P V Anvar announced the launch of the Democratic Movement of Kerala, a social collective, amidst unresolved technicalities surrounding a political party formation. The initiative aims to galvanize secular supporters. Anvar criticizes the CPI(M) for its inability to retain voter support, and other political entities watch cautiously.
In a bold move amidst political uncertainty, dissident MLA P V Anvar is set to unveil a new social collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), at a public gathering in Manjeri. The announcement comes amid legal and technical hurdles in forming a new political party, according to Anvar.
Anvar's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, where he met with leaders of the ruling DMK, has sparked speculations about potential political strategies. He has emphatically stated his intention to collaborate with like-minded individuals. The new initiative is expected to attract widespread support from secular communities.
Amidst criticism of Kerala's ruling Left party, Anvar alleges the CPI(M)'s decline mirrors West Bengal's political landscape. The opposition's reactions are mixed, with the Indian Union Muslim League awaiting clarification on Anvar's political stance, while the LDF remains undeterred by the potential competition.
