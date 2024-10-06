Left Menu

Controversy Over Privatization of IMPCL: A Debate on National Assets' Fate

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Indian government's plans to privatize the Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), a profitable pharmaceutical company. Local residents, and thousands of small farmers rely on IMPCL for their livelihood, raising concerns about the government's actual motives behind the decision.

Updated: 06-10-2024 14:36 IST
On Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Modi government's reported plans to privatize the Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL). She questioned the motive behind this decision, suggesting it might be aimed at benefiting a select few financially.

IMPCL, a key player in the Ayurveda and Unani medicine sectors, was established in Mohaan, Almora, Uttarakhand, by state and central government initiatives in 1978. Priyanka Gandhi cited the firm's financial success, including last year's profit of 18 crores, and its plans to pay a 6-crore dividend to the government.

The proposed privatization has stirred concerns among local residents and small farmers, who rely on IMPCL for income. Gandhi's remarks highlight the tension between government privatization strategies and the socio-economic impact on affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

