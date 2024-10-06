Left Menu

Kejriwal Takes Aim at BJP: Challenges and Commitments for Delhi's Future

Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP at the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event, highlighting issues like bus marshals and law enforcement. He vowed to make Delhi a full state and urged BJP to offer free electricity in its states, targeting BJP's electoral performance in Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP over issues including the removal of bus marshals and the law and order situation. Kejriwal, speaking at the Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi, reiterated his vow to make Delhi a 'full state' and reduce the influence of the Lieutenant Governor in local governance.

Kejriwal slammed BJP's governance model, referring to its 'double-engine government' as a euphemism for increased corruption, inflation, and unemployment. He cited exit polls projecting BJP's struggling performance in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir as evidence of declining public support, predicting similar outcomes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand's upcoming elections.

Kejriwal urged BJP to implement reforms like those in Delhi, such as providing free electricity in states under its rule. He also highlighted Delhi's deteriorating law and order, likening it to Mumbai's past crime issues, and condemned BJP for compromising public safety by removing bus marshals, which he claimed were crucial for preventing crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

