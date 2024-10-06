Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza and Beirut Escalates Tensions

An Israeli strike on a mosque in Gaza killed 19 people, intensifying the conflict in the region. Israel's military targets militants while tension grows with Iran-allied groups. Bombardments in Gaza and Beirut escalate as both sides sustain casualties, increasing the risk of broader regional involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:19 IST
An Israeli military strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people, according to Palestinian officials. The attack marked an intensification of Israel's bombardment as clashes with Iran-aligned militant groups across the region have escalated.

In addition to the mosque strike, an air raid on a school sheltering displaced individuals near Deir al-Balah killed four more people. The Israeli military stated both strikes were aimed at militants, though no evidence was provided to support these claims.

The situation reflects the broader conflict dynamics, including Israel's ongoing battle with Hamas and a new front against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The conflict risks involving allied nations, with Iran-backed groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen already joining the fray.

