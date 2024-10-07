Left Menu

Explosion Outside Karachi Airport: Targeted Attack Speculation

A massive explosion near Karachi Airport resulted in two fatalities and at least eight injuries. While initially thought to be a tanker explosion, authorities suspect it targeted Chinese nationals involved in China's Belt and Road Initiative. A heavy military presence secured the area following the blast.

  • Pakistan

A massive explosion occurred outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday, claiming two lives and injuring at least eight people, according to officials.

Authorities initially believed the blast to be an oil tanker explosion, but provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan suggested it was an attack aimed at foreign nationals, specifically Chinese workers involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the affected area cordoned off and a significant military presence, investigations are underway to confirm the nature of the explosion. Affected individuals include police officers and Chinese nationals, with videos showing cars engulfed in flames.

