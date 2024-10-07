Tsai Ing-wen's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Tensions with China on European Visit

Former President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, is set to embark on a diplomatic journey to the Czech Republic, France, and Belgium. Sources indicate that Tsai's visit aims to bolster relations between Taiwan and Europe, as geopolitical tensions with China continue to rise.

During her visit, Tsai will deliver a speech at the Forum 2000 event in Prague and meet with senior Czech and other European politicians. The trip comes as a significant move for Taiwan, which seeks to forge new alliances amidst Beijing's military pressures.

While the details of her European itinerary are yet to be confirmed, Tsai's journey underscores a strategic outreach to counter China's assertiveness in global geopolitics. Taiwan remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims over the democratically-governed island.

(With inputs from agencies.)