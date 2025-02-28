Restoring Diplomatic Ties: Russia and USA Make Headway

In a move signaling potential thawing relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry commended recent discussions with the United States as "substantive and businesslike." The six-hour dialogue, held in Turkey, aimed to address diplomatic property issues and revive the normal functions of their embassies.

Russian officials reported that the talks included discussions on the alleged illegal confiscation of Russia's diplomatic property in the U.S. They also explored reinstating direct air connections and agreed on measures to restore uninterrupted embassy operations between the two nations.

President Vladimir Putin expressed hope in the initial interactions with Donald Trump's administration. This meeting marks a promising step forward in diplomatic relations, potentially paving the way for more collaboration and communication between the countries.

