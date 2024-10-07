Political Shift: Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP (SP)
Former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil has joined the opposition NCP (SP), leaving the BJP. Despite party differences, Patil emphasizes the importance of people over politics. His move is seen as strategical for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from the Indapur seat, historically his stronghold.
Harshvardhan Patil, a former minister of Maharashtra, has officially transitioned from the BJP to the NCP (SP) ahead of critical state assembly elections. His political shift was announced in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.
Amidst speculation, Patil confirmed his supporters' preference for him to contest from the Indapur seat in Pune district, a constituency he has represented before. Patil highlighted his belief in prioritizing people over party allegiance.
With a notable political career, having served in both Shiv Sena-BJP and Congress-NCP governments, Patil hopes his alignment with NCP (SP) will enable him to reclaim Indapur, currently held by the BJP's alliance partner NCP with MLA Dattatray Bharne.
