A Voice Silenced: The Political Life and Legacy of Zaw Myint Maung

Zaw Myint Maung, a senior member of Myanmar's former ruling party, died at 72 while serving a politically motivated prison sentence. He was arrested during the 2021 military takeover. Known for his dedication to democracy and close ties to Aung San Suu Kyi, his death marks another loss for the pro-democracy movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST
  • Thailand

Zaw Myint Maung, a senior figure in Myanmar's opposition, has died at 72 while imprisoned under politically motivated charges. His arrest came during the 2021 military coup, marking the end of his long-standing career advocating for democracy alongside Aung San Suu Kyi.

A prominent leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Zaw Myint Maung served as a second vice president and chief minister of Mandalay. His passing is a setback amid the country's ongoing civil strife between military forces and pro-democracy allies.

Despite his poor health, including a leukemia diagnosis, Zaw Myint Maung remained a symbol of resistance against military rule, echoing the broader struggles of Myanmar's democracy movement. His passing follows the similar fate of other jailed NLD members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

