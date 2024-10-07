A Voice Silenced: The Political Life and Legacy of Zaw Myint Maung

Zaw Myint Maung, a senior figure in Myanmar's opposition, has died at 72 while imprisoned under politically motivated charges. His arrest came during the 2021 military coup, marking the end of his long-standing career advocating for democracy alongside Aung San Suu Kyi.

A prominent leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Zaw Myint Maung served as a second vice president and chief minister of Mandalay. His passing is a setback amid the country's ongoing civil strife between military forces and pro-democracy allies.

Despite his poor health, including a leukemia diagnosis, Zaw Myint Maung remained a symbol of resistance against military rule, echoing the broader struggles of Myanmar's democracy movement. His passing follows the similar fate of other jailed NLD members.

