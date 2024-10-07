Left Menu

Haryana Polls: A Pivotal Electoral Face-Off

As Haryana prepares for election results, the ruling BJP seeks a third term, while the Congress aims for a comeback. Exit polls favor Congress, but the BJP believes in its governance record. Candidates and parties, including AAP, INLD-BSP, and JJP, are all geared up for this vital contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With election results imminent, Haryana teeters on a political seesaw. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, confident of a third term, faces a resurgent Congress eager for a comeback after a decade-long exile from power.

Preparations are in full swing for the counting process set to begin at 8 am on October 8. The elections represent the first significant face-off between BJP and Congress since the Lok Sabha polls, setting a precedent for upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Stakeholders await results from a single-phase election involving 1,031 candidates across 90 constituencies. Exit polls hint at a Congress victory, prompting contrasting reactions from major players. A contest of direct confrontations, narrative-building, and election promises, the results promise a profound impact on Haryana's political landscape.

