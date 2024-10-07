Haryana Polls: A Pivotal Electoral Face-Off
As Haryana prepares for election results, the ruling BJP seeks a third term, while the Congress aims for a comeback. Exit polls favor Congress, but the BJP believes in its governance record. Candidates and parties, including AAP, INLD-BSP, and JJP, are all geared up for this vital contest.
With election results imminent, Haryana teeters on a political seesaw. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, confident of a third term, faces a resurgent Congress eager for a comeback after a decade-long exile from power.
Preparations are in full swing for the counting process set to begin at 8 am on October 8. The elections represent the first significant face-off between BJP and Congress since the Lok Sabha polls, setting a precedent for upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.
Stakeholders await results from a single-phase election involving 1,031 candidates across 90 constituencies. Exit polls hint at a Congress victory, prompting contrasting reactions from major players. A contest of direct confrontations, narrative-building, and election promises, the results promise a profound impact on Haryana's political landscape.

