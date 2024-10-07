Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Advocates Coalition to Restore J&K Statehood

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, expressed willingness to ally with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized the move to empower the Lieutenant Governor to nominate assembly members and vowed to contest it legally. Abdullah emphasized the need to restore full statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah declared openness to forming a coalition with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to govern Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized restoring full statehood and criticized the central government's approach, saying, 'Statehood should be restored, full statehood, where the government has the power to do things.'

Abdullah expressed his intent not to pursue the chief minister position but focused on establishing a robust government. He underlined the importance of press freedom and combating unemployment, hinting at a potential partnership with independents if they align with state strengthening goals.

Scornful of the power given to the Lieutenant Governor to nominate assembly members, Abdulla vowed legal recourse, asserting the normal procedure should involve the government. He also denounced the BJP-led Centre's neglect of Jammu, urging residents to evaluate the current administration critically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

