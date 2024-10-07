Left Menu

Controversy Over LG's Nominations in Jammu & Kashmir; PDP Leader Speaks Out

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticizes the nomination of five BJP members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly by the Lieutenant Governor, calling it 'pre-result rigging.' She highlights a lack of lessons learned from the 1987 election rigging and states that party decisions on a coalition will occur post-results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:33 IST
Iltija Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Iltija Mufti, a prominent leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed sharp criticism on Monday regarding the Lieutenant Governor's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Mufti described this move as 'brazen pre-result rigging.'

All five nominees are associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mufti highlighted in a post on X, indicating that manipulation reminiscent of the 1987 election rigging is happening again. She questioned the purpose of holding elections if manipulation continues.

Discussing potential alliances, Mufti clarified that any support for an anti-BJP front would be decided by the PDP's senior leadership only after the election results are announced. The vote count for the assembly's 90 seats is set for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

