Controversy Arises Over LG's Nomination Powers in J&K Assembly
Tensions rise in Jammu and Kashmir as the Lieutenant Governor's power to nominate members to the assembly becomes a focal controversy. Several political parties, including Congress and the National Conference, threaten legal action. The nominations may significantly impact the formation of the next government in the union territory.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor's nomination powers are stirring political unrest. The ability to nominate five members to the assembly has drawn sharp opposition from major parties like the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, who see it as undemocratic.
Article 370's revocation in 2019 and subsequent amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act have set the stage for this controversy. The new act allows the LG to nominate members from underrepresented groups, which some view as pre-result manipulation.
Congress claims this move undermines democratic processes, while the National Conference threatens to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if the BJP-led Centre grants these powers to the LG, emphasizing that fair governance must prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP Symbol Controversy: Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Equal Treatment
Upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are 'agni pariksha' for me. Don't vote for me if you think I am dishonest: Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
Historic Assembly Polls Post Article 370 Abrogation in J&K
Haryana assembly poll results will again surprise Congress; BJP will register a big win: CM Nayab Singh Saini to PTI.
National Conference Allies with Congress to Avoid Hung Assembly in J&K