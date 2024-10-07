Controversy Arises Over LG's Nomination Powers in J&K Assembly

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor's nomination powers are stirring political unrest. The ability to nominate five members to the assembly has drawn sharp opposition from major parties like the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, who see it as undemocratic.

Article 370's revocation in 2019 and subsequent amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act have set the stage for this controversy. The new act allows the LG to nominate members from underrepresented groups, which some view as pre-result manipulation.

Congress claims this move undermines democratic processes, while the National Conference threatens to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if the BJP-led Centre grants these powers to the LG, emphasizing that fair governance must prevail.

