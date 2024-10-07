Left Menu

BJP and Maldivian PNC Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Political Partnership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maldivian People's National Congress have agreed to deepen their party-to-party relations after a meeting between BJP chief J P Nadda and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in Delhi. The discussions highlighted significant progress in India-Maldives relations and explored increased cooperation in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its diplomatic relations with the People's National Congress (PNC) of Maldives. On Monday, top leaders from both parties convened in Delhi to discuss ways to deepen their partnership.

The meeting was headlined by BJP chief and Union Minister J P Nadda and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. This initiative, part of the BJP's 'Know BJP' program, aims at bolstering party-to-party confidence and understanding, said Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department head.

Key topics included advancements in India-Maldives relations over the past decade, the introduction of Rupay Card transactions in Maldives, and the new Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Vision Document. The leaders also focused on enhancing healthcare cooperation, showcasing a wide spectrum of collaborative opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

