J P Nadda's Bihar Visit: Personal Tour or Official Engagement?
J P Nadda, BJP's national president and Union minister, visited Bihar for two days. His arrival at Gaya airport was warmly welcomed by BJP workers. While ostensibly on a personal trip, he might attend a medical function in Patna alongside President Droupadi Murmu.
J P Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union minister, arrived in Bihar on Monday for a two-day visit. His landing at Gaya airport was marked by a warm welcome from enthusiastic BJP workers, highlighting his prominent status in the party.
While Nadda did not entertain questions from the media upon his arrival, sources within the state BJP indicated that his visit to central Bihar was primarily personal. However, there's speculation that his trip could encompass attending an event at Patna Medical College and Hospital, celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The commemorative program in Patna is set to feature the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and an assemblage of doctors from across the globe, underscoring the event's significance. Nadda's participation could offer insights into his dual role combining governance and personal engagements.
