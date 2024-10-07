Left Menu

Putin and Erdogan: Diplomatic Dialogue in the Middle East

Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan discussed Middle Eastern developments and agreed to meet at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Erdogan also extended birthday congratulations to Putin during the call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation to deliberate on the situation in the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

Both leaders agreed to conduct face-to-face discussions during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, later this month.

Additionally, Erdogan took the opportunity to extend birthday wishes to Putin on his 72nd birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

