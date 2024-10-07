Kerala Assembly Session Stirs Controversy Amid Opposition Protest

The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed a charged atmosphere during its twelfth session, with the opposition lodging fierce protests against procedural decisions. LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan publicly criticized the opposition for allegedly disrespecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling their actions a challenge to the democratic fabric of the state.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused the Assembly's Speaker and the government of sidelining crucial state and national issues by limiting their right to raise significant questions. Despite his claims, Speaker AN Shamseer maintained that his actions adhered strictly to Assembly rules, stating no violation occurred in converting starred questions for the session.

Unyielding to the Speaker's explanation, the opposition insisted on accountability over pressing issues, such as an ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders. Ramakrishnan contended that the opposition's approach defied procedural norms, and action was necessary to prevent potential disorder. The session, commencing October 4, has been contentious following an adjournment due to the Wayanad landslide tragedy victims' tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)