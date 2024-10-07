Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Session Stirs Controversy Amid Opposition Protest

The Kerala Legislative Assembly's session saw heightened tensions as the opposition, led by VD Satheesan, protested procedural decisions and alleged unfair treatment. Speaker AN Shamseer defended his actions, while LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan criticized the opposition's disrespectful stance towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing them of politicizing assembly protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:55 IST
Kerala Assembly Session Stirs Controversy Amid Opposition Protest
LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan. (Photo/X @ TPRamakrishnan1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed a charged atmosphere during its twelfth session, with the opposition lodging fierce protests against procedural decisions. LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan publicly criticized the opposition for allegedly disrespecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling their actions a challenge to the democratic fabric of the state.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused the Assembly's Speaker and the government of sidelining crucial state and national issues by limiting their right to raise significant questions. Despite his claims, Speaker AN Shamseer maintained that his actions adhered strictly to Assembly rules, stating no violation occurred in converting starred questions for the session.

Unyielding to the Speaker's explanation, the opposition insisted on accountability over pressing issues, such as an ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders. Ramakrishnan contended that the opposition's approach defied procedural norms, and action was necessary to prevent potential disorder. The session, commencing October 4, has been contentious following an adjournment due to the Wayanad landslide tragedy victims' tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024