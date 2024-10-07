Political Tension Rises: Tejashwi Yadav's Bungalow Controversy
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for a probe into the alleged misuse of funds in a government bungalow previously occupied by former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Accusations include thefts from the bungalow, which have been denied by the RJD. The controversy coincides with legal challenges faced by the Yadav family.
Amid allegations of missing items from the government bungalow recently vacated by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has sought an investigation into the funds spent on the residence.
Singh emphasized the unsuitability of such conduct for an individual in a political role, referencing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's identification of past CM and Deputy CM residences. He called for the formation of an inquiry committee to scrutinize the expenses related to Yadav's bungalow and to potentially file a case.
The accusations from Bihar's ruling NDA against Yadav include stealing essentials from the government property, claims which RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav dismissed, alleging political vendetta following recent bail grants to members of the Yadav family, including Lalu Prasad.
