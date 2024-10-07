Left Menu

Albania's Opposition Calls for Change Amid Political Tensions

Albanian opposition forces held a nationwide protest in Tirana demanding the replacement of the government with a technocratic Cabinet. Accusations against the current government include vote manipulation and power usurpation. The protests escalate amid calls for civil disobedience and international urgings for resumed dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:19 IST
Albania's Opposition Calls for Change Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albanian opposition forces rallied in Tirana on Monday, demanding that the current government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

The protest, spearheaded by the Democratic Party under former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, accuses the ruling leftist Socialist Party government of manipulating votes and overstepping its power, particularly in the judiciary system. Tensions have been high following what the opposition deems a politically motivated imprisonment of their colleague Ervin Salianji.

The situation in Tirana remains tense with hundreds of police deployed to secure government buildings as protesters call for civil disobedience. The U.S. Embassy has advised American citizens to avoid the protests, highlighting the international community's concern as Albania prepares for its upcoming EU membership discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024