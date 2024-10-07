Albania's Opposition Calls for Change Amid Political Tensions
Albanian opposition forces held a nationwide protest in Tirana demanding the replacement of the government with a technocratic Cabinet. Accusations against the current government include vote manipulation and power usurpation. The protests escalate amid calls for civil disobedience and international urgings for resumed dialogue.
Albanian opposition forces rallied in Tirana on Monday, demanding that the current government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.
The protest, spearheaded by the Democratic Party under former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, accuses the ruling leftist Socialist Party government of manipulating votes and overstepping its power, particularly in the judiciary system. Tensions have been high following what the opposition deems a politically motivated imprisonment of their colleague Ervin Salianji.
The situation in Tirana remains tense with hundreds of police deployed to secure government buildings as protesters call for civil disobedience. The U.S. Embassy has advised American citizens to avoid the protests, highlighting the international community's concern as Albania prepares for its upcoming EU membership discussions.
