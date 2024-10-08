Udai Bhan's Lead in Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is currently ahead in the Hodal assembly constituency, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.

Bhan was ahead by 1,919 votes over his closest competitor, BJP candidate Harinder Singh, as the results continued to unfold.

Officials began counting the votes cast in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana at 8 AM on Tuesday, revealing the ongoing political battle for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)