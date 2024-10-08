Udai Bhan's Lead in Haryana Assembly Elections
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is currently leading in the Hodal assembly seat, as per Election Commission trends. Bhan holds a lead of 1,919 votes over BJP candidate Harinder Singh. The counting of votes from the October 5 assembly elections commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is currently ahead in the Hodal assembly constituency, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.
Bhan was ahead by 1,919 votes over his closest competitor, BJP candidate Harinder Singh, as the results continued to unfold.
Officials began counting the votes cast in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana at 8 AM on Tuesday, revealing the ongoing political battle for control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Suspends Rebel Leader Chitra Sarwara Ahead of Haryana Elections
Viral Photo of Congress Leaders Misleading Amid Haryana Elections
Congress Fires Back at Amit Shah Over Dalit Remarks Ahead of Haryana Elections
Delhi Police Intensifies Patrols Ahead of Haryana Elections and Festive Season
Modi's Fiery Rebuke to Congress Ahead of Haryana Elections