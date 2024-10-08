Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Trails in Julana: A Tough Political Match

Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat finds herself trailing in the election race from Haryana's Julana assembly seat. Losing her initial lead, she is behind her BJP competitor Yogesh Kumar by 3,641 votes, as per the Election Commission update with vote counting ongoing since Tuesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:06 IST
In a surprising twist of events, wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is trailing in Haryana's Julana assembly seat, according to the Election Commission.

Once holding a lead, Phogat now finds herself 3,641 votes behind BJP contender Yogesh Kumar.

The counting of votes from the Haryana elections, held on October 5, began on Tuesday at 8 am, revealing an unexpected shift in voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

