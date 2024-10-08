Vinesh Phogat Trails in Julana: A Tough Political Match

In a surprising twist of events, wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is trailing in Haryana's Julana assembly seat, according to the Election Commission.

Once holding a lead, Phogat now finds herself 3,641 votes behind BJP contender Yogesh Kumar.

The counting of votes from the Haryana elections, held on October 5, began on Tuesday at 8 am, revealing an unexpected shift in voter sentiment.

