Haryana Assembly Election: BJP Eyes Hattrick Amid Tight Competition

The counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election is progressing, with the BJP currently leading in more than half of the seats. According to the Election Commission's website update at 10:45 am, BJP candidates are ahead in 46 out of the state's 90 constituencies, while Congress is leading in 37.

Despite exit polls predicting a Congress victory, the BJP appears ready for a third consecutive win in the state elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading in the Ladwa constituency with an 840-vote advantage over Congress' Mewa Singh, as per the latest data.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress holds a significant lead in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, surpassing BJP's Manju by 16,823 votes. Meanwhile, BJP leader Anil Vij expressed that Haryana's voters are teaching Congress a lesson, despite Vij himself trailing in Ambala Cantt where independent candidate Chitra Sarwara leads.

Shehzad Poonawalla, a BJP leader, confidently stated that the party is set to form the government again, attributing this to the public's trust in BJP's governance. Amidst BJP's optimism, Congress remains hopeful, claiming the trends are preliminary and asserting their eventual victory.

