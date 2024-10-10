Strengthening Alliances: India Forges Deeper Ties with Japan and New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogues with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane. These high-level discussions aimed to bolster bilateral relationships across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, and defence.

Modi's meeting with Ishiba highlighted the commitment between India and Japan to deepen their partnership, emphasizing areas like technology, trade, and cultural exchange. Meanwhile, issues such as economic cooperation, tourism, and education were at the forefront of the talks with New Zealand's Luxon.

The discussions underscored the importance of India-Japan and India-New Zealand ties in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. Both meetings indicate a significant step forward in strengthening India's Act East policy and expanding international partnerships towards shared goals of prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)