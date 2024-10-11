Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP over JPNIC Barrier

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for blocking entry to the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre. He questioned the motive behind the obstruction and expressed concerns about potential plans for the site. Yadav termed it an example of BJP's restrictive and dismissive approach to legacy socialist leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:41 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP over JPNIC Barrier
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong political maneuver, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre to slam Yogi Adityanath's government. The controversy arose after officials blocked the main gate with tin sheets, preventing entry into the center.

Thursday marked the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, a celebrated socialist icon. Last year, Yadav had drawn attention by scaling the gate to honor Narayan with garlands. The SP leader criticized the government for the obstructions and speculated if there were ulterior motives to sell or transfer the property.

On social media platform X, Yadav condemned the BJP, accusing it of undermining democracy and disregarding freedom fighters' legacies. The barricading was termed 'dirty politics' by the Samajwadi Party and seen as an affront to socialist values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024