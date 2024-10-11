Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP over JPNIC Barrier

In a strong political maneuver, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre to slam Yogi Adityanath's government. The controversy arose after officials blocked the main gate with tin sheets, preventing entry into the center.

Thursday marked the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, a celebrated socialist icon. Last year, Yadav had drawn attention by scaling the gate to honor Narayan with garlands. The SP leader criticized the government for the obstructions and speculated if there were ulterior motives to sell or transfer the property.

On social media platform X, Yadav condemned the BJP, accusing it of undermining democracy and disregarding freedom fighters' legacies. The barricading was termed 'dirty politics' by the Samajwadi Party and seen as an affront to socialist values.

(With inputs from agencies.)