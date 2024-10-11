Moldova's Election Turmoil: Pro-Russian Influences Uncovered

Moldovan authorities have intensified their crackdown on election interference, with police conducting a series of raids across the nation. These operations targeted leaders associated with fugitive pro-Russian businessman Ilan Shor, suspected of attempts to manipulate the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October 20.

Allegations against Shor include orchestrating a vast scheme of vote-buying, facilitated by funds transferred from Russian bank accounts. While Shor, currently exiled in Russia, refutes these claims vehemently, Moldovan authorities maintain that tens of thousands of voters were illicitly paid to sway the election's outcome.

The unfolding investigation also highlights the broader geopolitical tensions, as incumbent President Maia Sandu, backed by a majority supporting EU membership, remains a clear favorite. Meanwhile, Moldova's relations with Russia continue to sour, with accusations of interference and promote discord overshadowing electoral proceedings.

