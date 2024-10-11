Chaos in Lebanon: Civilians Caught in the Crossfire

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has placed Lebanese civilians in peril as they become ensnared in the crossfire. The Israeli military typically issues evacuation warnings during the night to avoid airstrikes, leaving residents like Moein Shreif and his family scrambling to flee. Their multi-story apartment in a Beirut suburb was reduced to ruins during one such airstrike.

The rise in hostilities came to a head at the end of last month when Israel ramped up its aerial campaign against Hezbollah. This heightened assault led to an unprecedented number of evacuation warnings being issued. Over 80,000 phone alerts were sent out on a single day, creating an atmosphere of chaos and fear among the populace.

Despite Israel's effort to warn civilians through social media and phone calls, criticism has surfaced from human rights groups regarding the inadequate nature of these warnings. The mass displacement of over 1.2 million people and significant civilian casualties have drawn the ire of organizations like Amnesty International. Critics argue that the warnings create conditions for mass displacement and disproportionately impact civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)