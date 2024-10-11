Mondlane Threatens Nationwide Shutdown Amid Controversial Mozambique Elections

Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane issued a stark warning on Friday, threatening to instigate a nationwide strike that could paralyze Mozambique if the ruling party Frelimo is declared the winner of the presidential elections. Mondlane bases his claims on preliminary figures gathered by his representatives, suggesting he has an electoral lead.

Frelimo, a party that has ruled since 1975, faces allegations of frequently rigging elections, which it refutes. Their candidate, Daniel Chapo, is anticipated to succeed President Filipe Nyusi. Mondlane, a significant contender especially popular with disenchanted youth, sees a high risk of unrest but advocates legal and peaceful protest methods if he loses.

Mozambique's political climate remains tense as official results are awaited. Mondlane is steadfast in reform objectives, calling for tax policy changes and peace efforts in Cabo Delgado, where ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies' projects stalled amid conflict. He insists peace requires engagement with Cabo Delgado's insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)