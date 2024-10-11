Left Menu

Mondlane Threatens Nationwide Shutdown Amid Controversial Mozambique Elections

Venancio Mondlane, an independent candidate in Mozambique's presidential election, has threatened a nationwide strike if ruling party Frelimo claims victory. Mondlane, contesting poll results, promises peaceful demonstrations against potential electoral fraud, emphasizing development and peace talks with insurgents if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:08 IST
Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane issued a stark warning on Friday, threatening to instigate a nationwide strike that could paralyze Mozambique if the ruling party Frelimo is declared the winner of the presidential elections. Mondlane bases his claims on preliminary figures gathered by his representatives, suggesting he has an electoral lead.

Frelimo, a party that has ruled since 1975, faces allegations of frequently rigging elections, which it refutes. Their candidate, Daniel Chapo, is anticipated to succeed President Filipe Nyusi. Mondlane, a significant contender especially popular with disenchanted youth, sees a high risk of unrest but advocates legal and peaceful protest methods if he loses.

Mozambique's political climate remains tense as official results are awaited. Mondlane is steadfast in reform objectives, calling for tax policy changes and peace efforts in Cabo Delgado, where ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies' projects stalled amid conflict. He insists peace requires engagement with Cabo Delgado's insurgents.

