Congress-NC Alliance Set for Government Formation in J&K: Awaiting LG's Nod

The Congress party has formalized its support for the National Conference (NC) to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, a move pending the nod from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra revealed the strategic alliance, affirming their commitment through a letter of support.

Karra announced, 'Omar Abdullah has received our backing and will soon meet with the Lieutenant Governor to stake a claim to form the government.' He hinted that the anticipated date for the government's formation is Monday, October 14, but emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with the Lieutenant Governor. Speculations abound about notable figures from the INDIA alliance attending the swearing-in ceremony, which Karra described as an honor.

Karra dismissed rumors about potential cabinet positions, highlighting that their alliance transcends governance and seat-sharing matters. 'We are here for a greater cause,' he stated. In the recent assembly elections, the National Conference-Congress alliance secured 48 out of 90 seats, marking the first elected government since Article 370's abrogation.

Omar Abdullah, named as the National Conference leader, insisted that any newly formed government should prioritize passing a resolution to restore statehood and seek harmonious cooperation with the Lieutenant Governor for the region's growth.

