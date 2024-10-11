Left Menu

Congress-NC Alliance Set for Government Formation in J&K: Awaiting LG's Nod

Congress has extended its support to the National Conference for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision now hinges on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's approval. The alliance aims to restore statehood and work for the people's benefit, with major INDIA alliance figures potentially attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:17 IST
Congress-NC Alliance Set for Government Formation in J&K: Awaiting LG's Nod
Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has formalized its support for the National Conference (NC) to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, a move pending the nod from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra revealed the strategic alliance, affirming their commitment through a letter of support.

Karra announced, 'Omar Abdullah has received our backing and will soon meet with the Lieutenant Governor to stake a claim to form the government.' He hinted that the anticipated date for the government's formation is Monday, October 14, but emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with the Lieutenant Governor. Speculations abound about notable figures from the INDIA alliance attending the swearing-in ceremony, which Karra described as an honor.

Karra dismissed rumors about potential cabinet positions, highlighting that their alliance transcends governance and seat-sharing matters. 'We are here for a greater cause,' he stated. In the recent assembly elections, the National Conference-Congress alliance secured 48 out of 90 seats, marking the first elected government since Article 370's abrogation.

Omar Abdullah, named as the National Conference leader, insisted that any newly formed government should prioritize passing a resolution to restore statehood and seek harmonious cooperation with the Lieutenant Governor for the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024