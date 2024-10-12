Debunking Immigration Myths: The Real Effect on U.S. Housing Crisis
Republican figures, including Donald Trump, blame immigrants for rising U.S. housing costs. However, research indicates their impact is minimal. The U.S. faces a housing shortfall due to insufficient construction and COVID-driven inflation. Efforts by Democrats focus on tax incentives to stimulate building and reduce costs for buyers and renters.
In the latest development on the U.S. housing crisis, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and fellow party members have implicated immigrants as the cause of escalating housing expenses. However, economic data and research indicate their influence is minor.
Trump, leveraging housing costs as a critical concern among American voters, suggests tightened immigration controls. This comes amid housing affordability concerns noted by voters in a latest August Reuters/Ipsos poll. Such affordability issues are compounded by a significant housing deficit as highlighted by Freddie Mac and Moody's Analytics.
Contrarily, academic analysis suggests that factors like inflation and market demands due to the rise in remote work primarily drive housing costs. The alleged impact of immigration is limited, with migrants often contributing more to housing supply than demand by working in construction sectors, thereby, countering the claims from Trump's campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
