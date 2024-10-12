Congress Criticizes RSS's Uniform Vision
The Congress criticized RSS after Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami speech, alleging attempts to create uniformity across India. Bhagwat's comments criticized 'cultural Marxists and woke people', claiming they undermine education and culture. Congress leader Pawan Khera challenged Bhagwat, emphasizing the importance of diversity and questioning the RSS's vision for India.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has strongly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following its chief, Mohan Bhagwat's, recent address on Vijayadashami. During the speech, Bhagwat critiqued 'cultural Marxists and woke people', accusing them of eroding education and cultural values, and promoting societal discord.
Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media and publicity department, responded firmly, suggesting that Bhagwat appeared confused about his stance on diversity. Khera stated that the RSS's vision for a uniform nation is unrealistic and unachievable given India's inherent diversity.
In his remarks, Khera underscored the diversity that defines India and criticized the RSS's attempts to enforce a 'one nation, one vision' ideology. He further dismissed the relevance of such notions in modern India, advocating for the continuation of diverse cultural and social practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- RSS
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Vijayadashami
- address
- diversity
- culture
- India
- politics
- uniformity
ALSO READ
Bridging Cultures: BRICS Dialogue on Civilizations Concludes in Kazan
CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Soybean Procurement and Fertiliser Issues in Madhya Pradesh
CEC Rajiv Kumar Addresses Urban, Youth Voter Apathy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Joint Parliamentary Committee Members Address Grievances on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Uttarakhand CM Simplifies Rural Schemes and Addresses Land Law Issues