Congress Criticizes RSS's Uniform Vision

The Congress party has strongly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following its chief, Mohan Bhagwat's, recent address on Vijayadashami. During the speech, Bhagwat critiqued 'cultural Marxists and woke people', accusing them of eroding education and cultural values, and promoting societal discord.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media and publicity department, responded firmly, suggesting that Bhagwat appeared confused about his stance on diversity. Khera stated that the RSS's vision for a uniform nation is unrealistic and unachievable given India's inherent diversity.

In his remarks, Khera underscored the diversity that defines India and criticized the RSS's attempts to enforce a 'one nation, one vision' ideology. He further dismissed the relevance of such notions in modern India, advocating for the continuation of diverse cultural and social practices.

