Former President Solih Criticizes Muizzu's U-Turn on India Relations

In a pointed critique, former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has called out current President Mohammad Muizzu for his administration's unexpected shift in foreign policy. Solih accused Muizzu of embracing agreements with India that his party, the People's National Congress (PNC), had harshly criticized as national security threats during the 2023 presidential campaign.

President Muizzu, who rose to power on an 'India Out' campaign and was an outspoken critic of India's influence, appears to have softened his stance. After returning from a five-day state visit to India, Muizzu expressed gratitude for India's financial support during challenging times. This change comes despite his earlier objections to several projects involving Indian collaboration.

Solih highlighted the continuation of key initiatives such as the development at the Uthuru Thila Falhu military base and the expansion of Hanimaadhoo airport. At an MDP conference, Solih argued that these actions invalidate Muizzu's prior campaign claims. The changing dynamics have sparked criticism from the opposition, which accuses Muizzu's leadership of naiveté and inconsistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)