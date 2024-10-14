Left Menu

Tensions Flare: China's Military Drills Encircle Taiwan

China carried out large-scale military drills around Taiwan in response to comments made by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The drills aimed to test joint operation capabilities and serve as a warning to Taiwan's independence forces. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China's actions, calling for peace and stability.

Updated: 14-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 17:29 IST
  • Taiwan

On Monday, China conducted extensive military exercises surrounding Taiwan, deploying its aircraft carrier group alongside other military forces. This was seen as a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's assertion that Beijing doesn't represent Taipei.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced the completion of its blockade drills, highlighting its troops' integrated joint operational capabilities. These drills, named 'Joint Sword-2024B,' involved army, navy, air force, and rocket force units.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the military maneuvers, urging China to cease provocations and uphold peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, Chinese officials insist that Taiwan's independence efforts are incompatible with regional peace.

