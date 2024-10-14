Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh: Community Clash Sparks Outrage

A violent clash during a Durga idol immersion in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in one death, igniting political tensions. The opposition accused the government of mishandling the situation and promoting discord between communities. Thirty people have been detained amid ongoing tensions.

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during the immersion of a Durga idol, claiming one life and injuring several others. The incident has intensified political tensions as opposition parties criticize the ruling government's handling of communal relations in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai condemned the government, alleging harassment of a community and calling for swift action to halt the violence. Rai emphasized that despite promises, no real measures were being taken to address the unrest.

The Indian Union Muslim League's MP, ET Muhammed Basheer, expressed concern over the prevailing lawlessness, attributing it to the government's failures. He urged a comprehensive inquiry into the incident to restore community trust. Meanwhile, police in Bahraich have detained 30 individuals and are searching for the main accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

