Showdown in Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Voter Turnout Could Decide Fate

The Election Commission of India has announced that assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will take place in November. Maharashtra will have a single-phase election on November 20, while Jharkhand will have two phases on November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, there are over 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra and 2.6 crore in Jharkhand. Bypolls will happen simultaneously in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. Notable contests include Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Jharkhand's leadership battle.

In Maharashtra, the BJP aims to maintain governance alongside Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the BJP seeks a revival against Hemant Soren's JMM and Congress coalition.

