Party Reshuffle: The Expulsion of Virsa Singh Valtoha from Shiromani Akali Dal

Virsa Singh Valtoha has been expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal after being found guilty of character assassination against the Sikh clergy. His resignation was accepted by SAD's working president, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, following directives from the Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:26 IST
Virsa Singh Valtoha
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal witnessed a significant reshuffle as Virsa Singh Valtoha was expelled. The decision was taken after Valtoha was found guilty of character assassination against the Sikh clergy. His resignation from the party was promptly accepted by SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The directives for Valtoha's expulsion came from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, emphasizing the urgency of maintaining the party's integrity. Valtoha faced action after questioning the delay in announcing religious penalties for SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

An emergency meeting held by the Sikh clergy concluded with Valtoha's apology being deemed insufficient, solidifying the decision for his expulsion. This marks a notable episode in Shiromani Akali Dal's internal dynamics, reflecting the intricate intersect of politics and religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

