Left Menu

Jemima Goldsmith Urges for Imran Khan's Release Amidst Political Turmoil

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, has called for Khan's release from jail, asserting that harsh measures are attempts to silence political dissent. Khan faces multiple convictions, while his family and party have been targeted. Goldsmith condemns the suspension of communication with his children and isolation in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:44 IST
Jemima Goldsmith Urges for Imran Khan's Release Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanded his release from incarceration, describing it as an effort to quash political opposition. Her allegations were detailed in a long post on X, aligning with the Council of Heads of Government summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been held in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for over a year, facing numerous charges. Recently, Punjab's government banned Khan's meetings with family, lawyers, and party leaders, citing security concerns.

Goldsmith, alleging years of harassment by PML-N, claimed the Pakistan government halted family visits and communications for Khan, along with court proceedings. She further described his isolation in prison as an attempt to silence PTI's influence, urging international attention for his and his family's critical circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024