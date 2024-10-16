Jemima Goldsmith Urges for Imran Khan's Release Amidst Political Turmoil

Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanded his release from incarceration, describing it as an effort to quash political opposition. Her allegations were detailed in a long post on X, aligning with the Council of Heads of Government summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been held in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for over a year, facing numerous charges. Recently, Punjab's government banned Khan's meetings with family, lawyers, and party leaders, citing security concerns.

Goldsmith, alleging years of harassment by PML-N, claimed the Pakistan government halted family visits and communications for Khan, along with court proceedings. She further described his isolation in prison as an attempt to silence PTI's influence, urging international attention for his and his family's critical circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)