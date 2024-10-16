Maharashtra Polls: Shinde Accuses Opposition of Anti-Development Motives
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi for anti-development stances, showcasing a 'report card' of his government's achievements while accusing the opposition of spreading a 'fake narrative'. Seat-sharing discussions among ruling allies are nearing completion.
- Country:
- India
In the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leveled accusations against the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, alleging that they harbor an anti-development vision. Alongside Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde highlighted a 'report card' detailing the government's achievements.
The alliance, known as Mahayuti, put up a united front at a joint press conference held a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule. Fadnavis announced that seat-sharing talks amongst the ruling partners are in their final stages.
In his address, Shinde compared the accomplishments of the current government against the previous regime led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while emphasizing their readiness to face the electorate. Shinde accused his opposition of mismanaging projects, including the Metro project in Mumbai, claiming unnecessary cost escalations due to their stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Advocates Cluster Development for MSEs in Arunachal Pradesh
Meghalaya Partners with The/Nudge Institute for Vulnerable Households' Livelihood Development
Congress Rallies Support for Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Elections
India has been a trusted and committed development partner in Jamaica's growth journey: PM Modi after talks with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness.
Dollar Rallies as Powell Pushes Back on Interest Rate Cut Bets