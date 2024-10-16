Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: Shinde Accuses Opposition of Anti-Development Motives

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi for anti-development stances, showcasing a 'report card' of his government's achievements while accusing the opposition of spreading a 'fake narrative'. Seat-sharing discussions among ruling allies are nearing completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:45 IST
Maharashtra Polls: Shinde Accuses Opposition of Anti-Development Motives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leveled accusations against the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, alleging that they harbor an anti-development vision. Alongside Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde highlighted a 'report card' detailing the government's achievements.

The alliance, known as Mahayuti, put up a united front at a joint press conference held a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule. Fadnavis announced that seat-sharing talks amongst the ruling partners are in their final stages.

In his address, Shinde compared the accomplishments of the current government against the previous regime led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while emphasizing their readiness to face the electorate. Shinde accused his opposition of mismanaging projects, including the Metro project in Mumbai, claiming unnecessary cost escalations due to their stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024