Maharashtra Polls: Shinde Accuses Opposition of Anti-Development Motives

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leveled accusations against the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, alleging that they harbor an anti-development vision. Alongside Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde highlighted a 'report card' detailing the government's achievements.

The alliance, known as Mahayuti, put up a united front at a joint press conference held a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule. Fadnavis announced that seat-sharing talks amongst the ruling partners are in their final stages.

In his address, Shinde compared the accomplishments of the current government against the previous regime led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while emphasizing their readiness to face the electorate. Shinde accused his opposition of mismanaging projects, including the Metro project in Mumbai, claiming unnecessary cost escalations due to their stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)