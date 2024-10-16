Proud Moment for Jammu: Surinder Choudhary Takes Oath as Deputy CM
Surinder Choudhary, newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizes the importance of unity among the region's three divisions. He outlines priorities such as addressing unemployment, improving infrastructure, and restoring statehood. Choudhary urges the central government to honor promises for the region's development.
In a significant political development, Surinder Choudhary has been sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Pir Panjal in the Jammu region, Choudhary declared this appointment a moment of pride for the entire Jammu area.
The deputy chief minister stressed the importance of uniting the three divisions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh under the National Conference's leadership. He detailed the government's primary goals, including tackling unemployment, enhancing hospital and school operations, and bolstering tourism infrastructure. Choudhary also called for the resumption of the bi-annual 'darbar move' tradition.
Choudhary remains hopeful that the central government will fulfill its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting declarations made in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah. He urged the commitment of authorities to strengthen democracy by respecting this assurance.
