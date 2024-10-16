Left Menu

Proud Moment for Jammu: Surinder Choudhary Takes Oath as Deputy CM

Surinder Choudhary, newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizes the importance of unity among the region's three divisions. He outlines priorities such as addressing unemployment, improving infrastructure, and restoring statehood. Choudhary urges the central government to honor promises for the region's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:21 IST
Proud Moment for Jammu: Surinder Choudhary Takes Oath as Deputy CM
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Surinder Choudhary has been sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Pir Panjal in the Jammu region, Choudhary declared this appointment a moment of pride for the entire Jammu area.

The deputy chief minister stressed the importance of uniting the three divisions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh under the National Conference's leadership. He detailed the government's primary goals, including tackling unemployment, enhancing hospital and school operations, and bolstering tourism infrastructure. Choudhary also called for the resumption of the bi-annual 'darbar move' tradition.

Choudhary remains hopeful that the central government will fulfill its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting declarations made in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah. He urged the commitment of authorities to strengthen democracy by respecting this assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024