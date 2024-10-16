Nishad Party's Quest for By-election Seats in Uttar Pradesh

With the bypolls declared for nine vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Nishad Party, an ally of the ruling BJP, is making a strategic push to secure at least one seat in the upcoming elections.

The BJP plans to run candidates in eight out of the nine available seats, leaving one, Meerapur, for another ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Nishad Party is lobbying for the Katehari and Majhawan seats.

Nishad Party's President Sanjay Nishad is confident his party will continue its electoral partnership under the 'Gathbandhan dharma' and retain relevant political space within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)