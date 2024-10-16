Nishad Party's Quest for By-election Seats in Uttar Pradesh
The Nishad Party, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh, is seeking to contest at least one assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls. The party is pushing for the Katehari and Majhawan seats, emphasizing coalition unity, following its previous victory in Majhawan. Talks with the BJP are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
With the bypolls declared for nine vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Nishad Party, an ally of the ruling BJP, is making a strategic push to secure at least one seat in the upcoming elections.
The BJP plans to run candidates in eight out of the nine available seats, leaving one, Meerapur, for another ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Nishad Party is lobbying for the Katehari and Majhawan seats.
Nishad Party's President Sanjay Nishad is confident his party will continue its electoral partnership under the 'Gathbandhan dharma' and retain relevant political space within the alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Leads Candidate Interviews for Pune's Assembly Seats
Discrepancies in EVMs alleged in 20 assembly seats, complaints from 7 submitted to EC: Cong leader Pawan Khera.
BJP chief Nadda hits out at AAP, says people of Haryana ensured that 'kattar beimaan party' lost deposits in all 90 assembly seats.
Activist Manoj Jarange Vows Election Strategy Over Maratha Quota
Shiv Sena Stakes Claim on Pune's Assembly Seats Amid Mahayuti Negotiations